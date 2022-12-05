 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

DP World to increase India headcount to 700 by June 2023: CTO Pradeep Desai

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Pradeep Desai further said that DP World has handled nearly 28 per cent of India's export-import volume, through its terminals.

Logistics company DP World will increase its headcount in India to 700 by June next year from 500 currently, its Chief Technology Officer Pradeep Desai has said.

Desai further said that DP World has handled nearly 28 per cent of India's export-import volume, through its terminals.

"... So, there's a massive amount of infrastructure capital that has been infused on the business side and there is robust hiring at an operational level," he told a group of visiting Indian journalists.

Desai said there is a lot of job creation that is happening on the business side.

"In technology, we aim to have about 700 people (in India). Currently, we have 500, and we plan to add another 200 people," he said.

According to Desai, there's probably three or four markets where DP World would find enough supply of talent, of which, India happens to be a cost-effective market and language is also not a barrier for the workforce.