Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Dow, S&P 500 drop at open as COVID-19 cases surge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.72 points, or 0.56 percent, at the open to 29,231.91.

Reuters

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell at the open on Thursday as US coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.72 points, or 0.56 percent, at the open to 29,231.91.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.99 points, or 0.28 percent, at 3,562.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.07 points, or 0.14 percent, to 11,802.50 at the opening bell.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

