Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2021: Tech Mahindra emerges as global IT leader

Tech Mahindra office at Pune.

Tech Mahindra on November 17 announced that it has emerged as the global information technology (IT) leader in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2021.

The firm has been ranked first among the top IT firms of the world in the “TSV IT services & Internet Software and Services” segment.

Also, Tech Mahindra has been included under both the DJSI World category and the DJSI Emerging Markets 2021 for the seventh consecutive year. The firm said that it is amongst only five Indian companies to be included in the DJSI World Index and one of 15 companies from India in the emerging markets category.

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra – Impeccable execution, re-rating to continue

"We, at Tech Mahindra, have made sustainability the fulcrum of all our activities. Our journey towards sustainability started more than a decade and half ago. We were amongst the few organisations that prioritised ESG at an early stage and recognised the importance of business profitability with sustainability. The leadership position in the DJSI world index is a testament to our commitment towards sustainable practices and principles," Chief Sustainability Officer Sandeep Chandna said in a statement.

"As a company with purpose, not only have we stressed upon the environmental aspects of ESG, but have also given due importance to the Social & Governance factors. We believe that with ESG principles built into our core strategy, we can mitigate risks and drive profitable growth while creating a positive societal impact," he added.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra claims to become carbon neutral by 2030 and be Net zero much before 2050.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (DJI) is the first global index to track sustainability efforts among corporates, pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks.

"We congratulate Tech Mahindra for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in both DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets categories. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency," S&P Global's Global Head of ESG Research and Data Manjit Jus said.