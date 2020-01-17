Doubling down on Amazon Prime Video investments in India, says Jeff Bezos

Amazon Prime Video is doing better in India than anywhere else, which is why the company will double down on its investment for the streaming service in the country, CEO Jeff Bezos has said.

"Prime Video is doing well all over the world. It is doing well in Japan, in Germany as well as in America. It is doing well everywhere but there's nowhere it's doing better than in India," Bezos said on January 16.

Adding that the world is witnessing a golden age of television, Bezos said that he wants "Amazon to be the most talent friendly studio in the world and India features prominently in this plan."



Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer... pic.twitter.com/RQUi0854PZ

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2020

Bezos met Bollywood biggies at a gathering where he chatted with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Zoya Akhtar.

The streamer, which rivals Netflix and Hotstar, also unveiled seven more shows. The shows are Dilli, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, Gormint, Mumbai Diaries-26/11, The Last Hour and Sons of Soil- Jaipur Pink Panthers, will soon be joining its exclusive Indian content slate.

The existing popular India originals include Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Akhtar's Made in Heaven, Four More Shots and The Family Man.

Bezos said one should not try for a successful formula in entertainment as storytelling is an incredibly difficult art with people always looking for something new.

"This is one of those businesses which really takes human ingenuity... I want Amazon Studios to be all over the world... When you look at TV series today, they are really good in terms of quality. They're as good as the very best movies have ever been. And now we're getting the best storytellers and actors to come and do TV.

"One of the hardest things that humans do is tell riveting, engaging, inspiring stories. When you get it right, it's a lever that can change the world," he said.

Amazon Prime has signed up with the majority of Indian production houses and stars for dedicated series and shows. Bezos was also reported to be meeting corporate honchos as part of the financial capital-leg of his meeting, but details on the same could not be ascertained.

Bezos added that the Prime membership, which comes with free shipping from Amazon, has also proved great for the e-commerce service.

"It's a vehicle to make fantastic content and from a business point of view, it works for us as well. So we love it. We just made a decision to double down in our Prime Video investments here in India," he said.

The number of hours that people watched Prime Video had grown by six times in just two years in India, he added.

Bezos, who is on his fourth trip to the country and the first one in Mumbai, said he had never seen a more diverse place than India. In Delhi, he also visited the Gandhi memorial and laid a wreath in honour of the Mahatma. The trip, he said, was very meaningful for him.

"There's a man that truly changed the entire world, taught the principles of non-violence... It was a great honour to be able to go there," he said.



Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Bollywood stars and directors, including Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rajkumar Rao, Kamal Hasan, Ashutosh Gowariker and others attended the event.

Bezos had on January 15 made a commitment to invest $1 billion in India over the next few years, calling it as India's decade which we have entered in. However, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on January 16 said that Amazon has not done India a favour by committing the money.