Double your income: To follow or not to follow the wisdom of crowds?

Developing a drug for a deadly disease is like designing a key to a lock. Except in this case, the lock is meticulously built by mother nature herself.

Back in 2011, the key to one such lock was giving scientists sleepless nights for over a decade. The lock was a deadly AIDS virus. And scientists were at their wits' end trying to design a key for it.

You see, the drugs work at a molecular level.

And there are millions of possible ways into which molecules of a virus can organise themselves.

Therefore, finding that one energy efficient structure that the drug can target is akin to finding needle in a haystack. Not an easy task by any stretch of imagination.

The scientists did their best. They crunched their numbers and spent an enormous amount of brain power as well as computing power.

However, a solution was nowhere in sight.

So as a last-ditch effort, they ventured outside of their community. They put this puzzle online. They sought help from expert gamers of an online game called Foldit.

This game is an e-version of the process of zeroing on the right molecular structure of enzymes from a virus.

Players playing Foldit are given points based on how energy efficient their molecular structures are.

If someone comes up with a more elegant structure which is more energy efficient, his score goes up. If the structure requires more energy to maintain, the score goes down.

As per some estimates, more than 200,000 people have registered for the game since 2008. There was certainly no shortage of brain power.

So was this community equal to the task?

It turns out that it indeed was. In as little as 10 days, they figured out the most energy efficient configuration for the molecules in the virus.

A decade old mystery was finally solved. The lock that Mother Nature had so meticulously designed, finally found a man-made key.

American Journalist James Surowiecki called it – The Wisdom of Crowds.

It means, under the right conditions, groups can be remarkably intelligent. They can often be smarter than even the smartest person within them.

Foldit was a true game. It was designed to attract the widest possible audience. It also encourages prolonged involvement. When these factors came together along with the collective wisdom of a well-diversified group, there was magic.

The wisdom of crowds can perform the same magic across a wide variety of fields. The simplest example can be guessing the number of toffees in a jar.

Imagine you are made to guess the number of toffees in a big jar. Your estimate is then pitted against the average estimate of a group of 500-600 people. I believe 90-95 percent of the time, the group's average will be more accurate than your single guess.

It could well be that some of you are brilliant toffee guessers. However, an overwhelming majority of the time, it will be the group that will come up trumps.

Now try replacing this game with stock picking. It is extremely difficult to beat the markets consistently, over a long period of time.

Come to think of it, the current market price of a stock is nothing but the average guess of the thousands of sellers willing to sell the stock and thousands of buyers willing to buy it.

In short, it is exactly like the average guess of the crowd in the toffee jar experiment. It is the wisdom of the crowd all over again.

Against this collective wisdom, the guess of an individual investor stands no chance.

But what if an individual investor feels he is a superior investor. What if he believes he can put together a portfolio which can give better returns than the entire stock market?

Well, while he may think so in theory, his self-belief will fail miserably in practice.

In the real world, even the so-called stock market gurus and star fund managers are forced to eat humble pie most often.

They find it extremely tough to outperform the market i.e. tame the wisdom of the crowd, consistently over a long period of time.

Thus, the wisdom of the crowd is a very powerful force in stock market. So instead of competing against the crowd, investors these days prefer going with the crowd.

In other words, rather than creating their own portfolios, they invest in the entire market in the form of index funds or index ETFs.

In fact, this is also why in Double Income, I recommend my subscribers do the same thing.

I recommend they allocate at least 20-30 percentto index funds so that their returns are in line with the broader market and not lower.

But if the wisdom of the crowd is so powerful, why not put the entire 100 percent into index funds? Why only 20-30 percent?

Well, this is because there is one crucial difference between counting toffees and investing in stocks.

In the case of former, counting of toffees by an individual is done in utter secrecy. He has no idea of what other people are guessing.

This is not the case in the stock market.

When an individual is trying to guess the fair price for a stock, he has complete access to the average guess of the crowd always.

This is nothing but the stock's current market price.

If this price has moved strongly in one direction recently, the individual will start doubting his own estimate of its fair value.

He will feel that he is wrong and the crowd is right. Therefore, not wanting to miss out on the action, he will simply follow the stock price.

If he holds on to the stock and if it’s heading lower, he will simply exit and take the stock price still lower. If the stock is going up, he will buy and hope to ride the upside.

In both the cases, he will abandon his logic. He is no longer a rational animal but someone who's simply following the herd. Soon, other investors will do the same.

The stock price now has a strong emotional component. It is no longer a function of pure logic and no longer a reflection of the accumulated wisdom.

It will keep hurtling in one direction with no brakes and very soon, its price will be way out of whack with what its real fair estimate should be.

Thus, the wisdom of the crowd breaks down.

Put differently, the wisdom of the crowd is still a powerful force in investing. It works perfectly well on most days and across most stocks.

But every now and then, because of a circular feedback loop where thinking affects price and price affects thinking, it tends to lose the plot.

Therefore, if you can identify these points and make investing decisions accordingly, you can end up beating the market by a good margin.

And that’s exactly what I believe I’ll achieve with Double Income.

This article was first published on Equitymaster on 12 September, 2019.