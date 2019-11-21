Double Your Income series: A road map to getting there

I follow 3 gurus in the world of investing: Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett and Jack Bogle.

Benjamin Graham was called The Dean of Wall Street. This is what he believed investing was all about...

An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and a satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative.

He put safety before return. He gave more priority to protecting the investment corpus than trying to earn big returns on it.

And these are Warren Buffett’s two rules for investing…

Rule No.1: Never lose money.

Rule No.2: Never forget rule No.1

The greatest investor in the world also swears by safety first. Even he prioritises the return of capital over the return on capital.

Does this not fly in the face of conventional wisdom? Is it not counter-intuitive to how most investors think?

Yes, it is.

Most investors believe that higher returns are not possible without higher risks. Their mantra is to maximise the upside and not worry about the downside too much.

We don't have to go too far back to find out how dangerous this approach is. Investors lost a bundle in mid and small caps in 2018 and 2019 precisely due to this approach.

They piled into these stocks without worrying about the downside at all. All that mattered to them was the promise of a huge upside.

But as Graham and Buffett said long ago, this is not how it works in investing.

Trying to maximise upside without protecting the downside is a recipe for disaster.

Unfortunately, the lesson had to be learnt the hard way. Most investors who prioritised returns over safety of capital, lost their shirts in the crash.

In fact, go back to any crisis in the stock market and the exact same pattern plays itself out repeatedly.

Those investors who don't build any downside protection suffer the most. They are the ones who end up with poor long-term returns.

Now, don't get me wrong. I am not saying we should not be aggressive. We should certainly be.

But the thought of protecting the downside should always be at the back of our minds.

My mission with my Double Income project is to strike the right balance: The right balance between maximising returns and minimising downside.

I will be wary about risking too much in the quest for extra profits. I will also be mindful of being too conservative in the name of safety of capital.

For this purpose, I have developed what I call – Income Supervisor Map.

I believe, this map is just the right tool for this journey to double one's income. It is a blend of the key philosophies of three of the biggest legends in the investing world: Ben Graham, Warren Buffett and Jack Bogle.

My Income Supervisor Map borrows from the key investment principles of these titans of investing. The result is a great blueprint which could double your income in the quickest possible time.

So, what exactly is my Income Supervisor Map all about and how does it borrow from three legends?

In my upcoming editorials, I will share details about all three parts of this map.

Stay tuned for more...

(This post is a joint initiative between Moneycontrol and Equity Master. Rahul Shah is Equitymaster's Co-head of Research. He has more than 16 years’ experience in equity research and building investing systems.)