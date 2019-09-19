App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DotPe, in talks with Naspers Fintech for $5 mn, likely to get $10 mn from PayU, Fosun: Reports

Several angel investors are also likely to participate in the funding, which is expected to close in a few weeks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Naspers-owned PayU and Fosun International have almost finalised a $10-million (about Rs 71 crore) investment in fintech startup DotPe, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Info Edge, which owns jobs portal Naukri, might participate in the equity financing round, sources told the publication.

Several angel investors are also likely to participate in the funding, which is expected to close in a few weeks, the report said. The report did not specify the names of the investors.

DotPe is also in talks with Naspers Fintech and a Chinese investor to raise $5 million (about Rs 35.5 crore), according to a Mint report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

A PayU India spokesperson declined to comment when approached by The Economic Times. DotPe founder Shailaz Nag, Fosun India head Tej Kapoor and Info Edge chief executive Hitesh Oberoi have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The deal would be one of the rare occasions of a major company investing in a former employee’s firm.

Nag, a charted accountant, is one of the co-founders of PayU and was with the company for over eight years. He quit the company in July.

Nag was one of the founders of travel company Ibibo group as well.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 11:22 am

tags #DotPe #Naspers #Naspers Fintech #PayU

