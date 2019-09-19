DotPe, in talks with Naspers Fintech for $5 mn, likely to get $10 mn from PayU, Fosun: Reports

Naspers-owned PayU and Fosun International have almost finalised a $10-million (about Rs 71 crore) investment in fintech startup DotPe, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Info Edge, which owns jobs portal Naukri, might participate in the equity financing round, sources told the publication.

Several angel investors are also likely to participate in the funding, which is expected to close in a few weeks, the report said. The report did not specify the names of the investors.

DotPe is also in talks with Naspers Fintech and a Chinese investor to raise $5 million (about Rs 35.5 crore), according to a Mint report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

A PayU India spokesperson declined to comment when approached by The Economic Times. DotPe founder Shailaz Nag, Fosun India head Tej Kapoor and Info Edge chief executive Hitesh Oberoi have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The deal would be one of the rare occasions of a major company investing in a former employee’s firm.

Nag, a charted accountant, is one of the co-founders of PayU and was with the company for over eight years. He quit the company in July.