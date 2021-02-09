DoT says 5G trials to begin in 2-3 months after Parliamentary IT panel questions delay: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has received 16 applications for 5G field trials and the process will thus likely begin in two to three months’ time, it has informed the Parliamentary Committee on IT.

DoT also informed that the trials will include indigenous and imported technology, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The DoT’s response comes after the Parliamentary Panel, in its report, questioned the delay in deployment of 5G trials. It noted that 5G trials not yet being permitted is “in complete contradiction to what the DoT informed the committee in February 2020” while seeking grants for FY21.

It further noted: “the government has allowed all applications for 5G trials in a limited area and for a limited time to test potential 5G India specific use cases” and questioned the delay when DoT has “categorically stated that there are no major issues confronting trials in the country.”

The Panel also asked for reasons for the delay given that TSPs had submitted their applications in January 2020, and added that trials “are an essential prerequisite for building 5G ecosystem” and the DoT needs to take the issue of early conduct of 5G trials “more seriously.”

It added that “any further delay will only have an adverse impact on building India’s 5G ecosystem and launching of 5G services.”