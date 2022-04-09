English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    DoT releases bank guarantees of Airtel and Vodafone Idea: Report

    The telecom department has also asked the telecom companies to refurnish BGs in an amount equivalent to their next payable instalment 13 months prior to the due date.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 09, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    Vodafone Idea (Representative Image)

    Vodafone Idea (Representative Image)

    The Department of Telecom (DoT) has released bank guarantees (BGs) of Bharti Airtel (BAL) and Vodafone Idea (VIL). The telecom department has also asked the telecom companies to refurnish BGs in an amount equivalent to their next payable instalment 13 months prior to the due date.

    The telecom department has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the bank guarantees have been returned, according to a report in the Economic Times.

    The DoT has returned Airtel and Vodafone Idea bank guarantees of Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore respectively, the publication reported, citing sources.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    Also Read: VIL board okays share allotment to 3 promoter group companies to raise Rs 4,500 crore

    Close

    Related stories

    The DoT, according to the publication, in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on April 7, said, “Pursuant to the Cabinet decision and in view of the fact that VIL and BAL had opted for such moratorium on spectrum auction installments and no installment is due necessitating security in the form of financial bank guarantees till 13 months before the next payable installment post moratorium period, DoT has returned the existing bank guarantees,” the DoT said in its affidavit."

    Also Read: Vodafone raises stake in Vodafone Idea to 47.61%

    In March, Vodafone Idea reportedly approached the DoT to obtain bank guarantees of Rs 15,000 crore, held against the telco's adjusted gross revenue dues. Vodafone Idea reportedly argued that the government’s relief package has allowed the company to pay its AGR dues after four years and also secure the repayment through an option to convert the principal due amount into further government equity in the company, there was no need to keep holding onto the bank guarantees.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airtel #bank guarantees #Department of Telecommunication (DoT) #Vodafone Idea debt
    first published: Apr 9, 2022 10:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.