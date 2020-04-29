App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DoT relaxes work from home norms till July 31

Earlier, DoT has relaxed the norms till April 30, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has relaxed norms for facilitating work from home (WFH) for IT firms till July 30, 2020 at the back of COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, DoT relaxed the norms till April 30, 2020.

This means companies can now ask its employees to work from home till July. They can also start operations with 50 percent of the work force. Most IT majors have said that the company will increase office operations slowly with 5 percent of employees and slowly increase. Others are yet to communicate to their employees.

Close
In a tweet, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “In response to IT Industry’s request to facilitate WFH for OSPs, @DoT_India had relaxed terms & conditions for VPN till 30.4.20. After discussions with IT Ministers this relaxation in terms and conditions is extended till 31.7.20.”

related news

The further extension comes after Prasad’s discussion with IT ministers across the country in a video conference.

OSP license is necessary for companies to enable thousands of employees to WFH. However, the conditions to apply the license were challenging and the IT industry has requested DoT to relax the norms, which it did on March 15, 2020 for 1.5 months.

The company applying for license should pay a bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore per office. If the company has 76 offices, it should pay Rs 76 crore as bank guarantee. In addition, the access to network will be given only through virtual private network (VPN) provided by the telecom service providers (TSPs).

This is impossible to accomplish in a matter of a few weeks as it takes month for other service providers to bring the solution.

After this, all IT majors enabled WFH for close to 80-90 percent of their employees. With the lockdown yet to be lifted, there are concerns about COVID-19 spread.

In a tweet, Aswath Narayan, Karnataka IT-BT minister, said that the Union minister had agreed to meet the IT honchos to understand problems of the sector and announced to set up a national-level strategy committee to prepare detailed guidelines. During the meeting, Prasad said steps would be taken to strengthen Bharat Net to improve WFH.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:26 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #IT #WFH

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.