DoT may ask Airtel to clear Videocon's AGR dues: Report

Bharti Airtel's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues are likely to increase if it has to clear a significant portion of Videocon Telecommunications's dues as well, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Airtel bought 25 Mhz of spectrum in the 1800 Mhz band from Videocon in March 2016.

Airtel also purchased spectrum from Aircel. But, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may not include Aircel’s dues to Airtel’s bill, government officials told the publication.

The DoT has pegged Airtel’s AGR dues at around Rs 35,586 crore, Videocon’s liabilities at 2,041 crore and Aircel’s dues at Rs 11,950 crore. Airtel, on February 17, paid Rs 10,000 crore to the DoT.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

According to trading rules set in 2015, the company selling the airwaves are required to clear any liabilities before the spectrum deal. But, if charges are discovered later, the telecom regulator can ask either the seller or the buyer to make the payment, ET added.

Airtel, in 2016, bought 23 Mhz spectrum in the 4G band of 2300 Mhz from Aircel. But, the DoT may not transfer the dues to Airtel, the report said.

"This is because most of the defunct telco's dues comes from its 2G and 3G airwaves whereas Airtel had picked up the barely used 4G spectrum," an industry source told the paper.

The telecom regulator may not add Reliance Communications' AGR dues of Rs 21,921 crore to Reliance Jio Infocomm’s bill either, the report said.

“A subsequent Supreme Court judgement of July 2019 had dismissed DoT’s challenge of the tribunal’s order,” an official told The Economic Times.

