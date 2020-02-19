App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DoT may ask Airtel to clear Videocon's AGR dues: Report

The DoT has pegged Airtel’s AGR dues at around Rs 35,586 crore, Videocon’s liabilities at 2,041 crore and Aircel’s dues at Rs 11,950 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
9| Bharti Airtel Limited: Rs 3.07 trillion
9| Bharti Airtel Limited: Rs 3.07 trillion
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues are likely to increase if it has to clear a significant portion of Videocon Telecommunications's dues as well, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Airtel bought 25 Mhz of spectrum in the 1800 Mhz band from Videocon in March 2016.

Airtel also purchased spectrum from Aircel. But, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may not include Aircel’s dues to Airtel’s bill, government officials told the publication.

Close

The DoT has pegged Airtel’s AGR dues at around Rs 35,586 crore, Videocon’s liabilities at 2,041 crore and Aircel’s dues at Rs 11,950 crore. Airtel, on February 17, paid Rs 10,000 crore to the DoT.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

According to trading rules set in 2015, the company selling the airwaves are required to clear any liabilities before the spectrum deal. But, if charges are discovered later, the telecom regulator can ask either the seller or the buyer to make the payment, ET added.

Airtel, in 2016, bought 23 Mhz spectrum in the 4G band of 2300 Mhz from Aircel. But, the DoT may not transfer the dues to Airtel, the report said.

"This is because most of the defunct telco's dues comes from its 2G and 3G airwaves whereas Airtel had picked up the barely used 4G spectrum," an industry source told the paper.

The telecom regulator may not add Reliance Communications' AGR dues of Rs 21,921 crore to Reliance Jio Infocomm’s bill either, the report said.

“A subsequent Supreme Court judgement of July 2019 had dismissed DoT’s challenge of the tribunal’s order,” an official told The Economic Times.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Airtel #Videocon

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.