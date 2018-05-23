App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT brings mobile tower firms under licence for rolling out infra

DoT has brought infrastructure providers in category 1 -- mainly comprising mobile tower firms -- under licensing for rolling out networks and renting to service providers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DoT has brought infrastructure providers in category 1 -- mainly comprising mobile tower firms -- under licensing for rolling out networks and renting to service providers. In an office memorandum dated May 22, DoT said: "With reference to Indian Telegraph Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016...'licensee' includes infrastructure provider category 1 authorised to establish and maintain assets such as dark fibres, RoW, duct space and tower for the purpose of granting the same on lease/rent/sale basis to licensees of telecom services." The RoW rules mandate all government bodies to provide permit to companies for rolling out telecom infrastructure in a time-bound manner at rates enough to cover their administrative and infrastructure restoration cost without levying any additional cess or fee.

Category 1 (or IP-1) firms have been facing difficulties in rolling out telecom infrastructure as Department of Telecom (DoT) notification to get permit from government agencies included only licensed telecom service providers like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

The telecom licence holder obtained permit to meet their infrastructure requirement and handed it over to IP-1 players for execution.

On the other hand, IP-1 companies have objected to being included under the definition of licence as they will be required to share 8 percent revenue with the government from communication services.

related news

The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), with players such as Bharti Infratel, Indus towers, ATC towers, GTL Infrastructure, Reliance Infratel, and Tower Vision, said it appreciated the DoT decision on inclusion of IP-1 in the RoW rules.

“The clarification was long pending and much needed and timely which will expedite the provisioning of telecom infrastructure in every nook and corner of the nation. The clarification will provide impetus, required thrust and augurs extremely positive for upcoming technologies like 5G, AI, IoT...," TAIPA Director General, Tilak Raj Dua said.

He added that decision will add impetus to realising the government's overarching initiatives such as Digital India and Broadband for All.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.