MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

DoT asks Vi, Airtel to pay Rs 3,050 crore in 3 weeks: Report

Vi has to pay Rs 2,000 crore and Airtel Rs 1,050 crore. Notably, Vi’s bigger fine comes from its 2018 merger with Idea Cellular, which was fined Rs 950 crore.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Representative Image: Moneycontrol

Representative Image: Moneycontrol

Telecom companies (telcos) Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have received notices from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the payment of cumulative penalties of Rs 3,050 crore, The Economic Times reported. A source told the paper the penalties are due in three weeks.

The penalty is for “flouting licence conditions by denying Reliance Jio Infocomm adequate points of connection (PoIs) in 2016, which affected quality of services”, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Vi has to pay Rs 2,000 crore and Airtel Rs 1,050 crore. Notably, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended Rs 1,050 fines for each for “not granting adequate PoIs in 21 circles each” in 2016. Vi’s bigger fine comes from its 2018 merger with Idea Cellular, which was fined Rs 950 crore for flouting rules in 19 circles.

An Airtel spokesperson told the paper termed the demand as “arbitrary and unfair” and said they are “deeply disappointed”.

Close

Related stories

"These allegations were frivolous and motivated. Bharti Airtel takes pride in maintaining high standards of compliance and has always followed the law of the land. We will challenge the demand and pursue the legal options available to us,” they added.

Vi did not respond to queries, as per the report.

The report added that while DoT had accepted TRAI’s recommendations in June 2019, it did not serve the notices till now.

TRAI had in October 2019 ruled that Airtel, Idea and Vodafone actions ahead of Jio’s commercial launch “appeared to stifle competition and were against public interest” and deserved the severest action – licence revoke – but instead recommended the highest financial penalties of Rs 50 crore per circle, “keeping in mind consumer inconveniences”.

These bills now come in addition to the huge aggregated gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues pending by both telcos and follows after the Centre’s September reforms giving the debt-pressed sector some relief.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Business #DoT #India #Telecom #TRAI #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Oct 1, 2021 09:14 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.