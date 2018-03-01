App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 26, 2018 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Doodhwala receives seed investment of $2.2 mn by Omnivore

The new financing will go towards expanding Doodhwala's service into new markets, funding talent acquisition and upgrading technology, the company said in a release. It also said Reihem Roy, Principal, Omnivore will join the board.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Doodhwala, a micro delivery  service for fresh groceries, said it has received a seed investment of USD 2.2 million by Omnivore, a venture  capitalist firm, for a minority stake in the company.

The new financing will go towards expanding Doodhwala's service into new markets, funding talent acquisition and upgrading technology, the company said in a  release. It also said Reihem Roy, Principal, Omnivore will join  the board.

The "hyperlocal delivery platform", Doodhwala, is a  subscription-based, early-morning delivery platform for all  farm fresh groceries sourced directly from local farms and  dairies.

The company said it offers users a wide selection of  ad hoc everything from fresh dairy milk, meat, vegetables,  fruits to shelf stable items delivered to their door before 7  am every day. "Our unit economics are exceptionally strong.

By lowering our delivery cost to Rs 3, Doodhwala is uniquely positioned in a market where other players are struggling. We have done a great job of maintaining a steady month-on-month  growth rate while scoring an 85 per cent plus customer  retention," Doodhwala Co-Founder Ebrahim Akbari said. Currently operating in Bengaluru and Pune, Doodhwala  has over 4 lakh month deliveries.

The new funding comes less than a year after the company raised an undisclosed amount in another Pre Series A funding from Thomas Varkey, a partner at Stonehill Capital, USA.

tags #Business #Companies #Doodhwala #investment #Omnivore

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC