'Don't work too hard': Here are top 10 career tips from successful business leaders

Work for a cause bigger than yourself, not just your passion: Steve Jobs | Jobs was known to be fiercely driven to perfection, seeing Apple’s product designs through till they are leagues above the rest. A Business Insider report mentioned a conversation between Steve Jobs and his biographer Walter Isaacson, where Jobs said that we are all under the ambit of history and that we have to give back to our community. This will positively reflect back on our lives in the long run. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)