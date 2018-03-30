'Don't work too hard': Here are top 10 career tips from successful business leaders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Fulfilling one’s dreams and ambitions take time, effort and perseverance. For millennials who've just entered the workforce, a whole wide world awaits, and it easy to get overwhelmed, disillusioned and lose track of goals and ambitions. Here's what famous entrepreneurs and influential people think will help in getting our goals. (Image: Pixabay) 2/11 Embrace failure: J.K. Rowling | The author grit her teeth through for a long time before becoming famous for her Harry Potter series. The Guardian reports that she broke off her marriage with an abusive husband, and was on state welfare - poor by British standards. She also got rejected “loads” of times before tasting success. She said that the entire process was a gift and a learning experience about herself and her relationships. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/11 Work for a cause bigger than yourself, not just your passion: Steve Jobs | Jobs was known to be fiercely driven to perfection, seeing Apple’s product designs through till they are leagues above the rest. A Business Insider report mentioned a conversation between Steve Jobs and his biographer Walter Isaacson, where Jobs said that we are all under the ambit of history and that we have to give back to our community. This will positively reflect back on our lives in the long run. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 4/11 Keep it simple: Bill Gates | Microsoft’s billionaire co-founder and philanthropist learnt this from his long-time friend Warren Buffett. The Oracle from Omaha boils down matters to the essentials. He invests in places that have a predictive model, places where returns can be expected in the long term. Gates even called it a special form of genius. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/11 Don’t work too hard: Arianna Huffington. | The President and the Editor-in-Chief of The Huffington Post said that working ourselves to a burnout is not the way to go. She called it a “collective delusion” in a LinkedIn post. She also said that “unplugging, recharging, and renewing yourself," would have been some advice she would have given to her younger self. (Image: WIkimedia Commons) 6/11 Have an experimental attitude: Stewart Butterfield | The co-founder of Flickr and chief executive of Slack acknowledged in a New York Times article that the people in their early to mid-twenties are earnest and serious. He also notes that young people feel that they have accomplished a lot aside from understanding how things work. He thus encourages a more experimental attitude.<br /> (Image: WIkimedia Commons) 7/11 Have Patience for learning, and be impatient to take risks: Cynthia Tidwell | “What’s the worst that can happen?” is what young people should think, the CEO of Royal Neighbors of America, an insurance company, told Business Insider that the worst that can happen to young people is that they are back to square one, and hence encourages people to take more risks. (Image: Cynthia Tidwell LinkedIn profile) 8/11 Don't listen to your parents: Brian Chesky | Airbnb’s CEO told The New York Times in an interview that you have the most important relationships with the Parents but you shouldn't take career advice from them. He also encouraged the mindset that we must assume every career that we are going to undertake will be a massive failure. That way you'll not make decisions based success, money or career but you'll make decisions based on what you love doing. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 9/11 Be nice to everyone: Rick Goings | CEO of Tupperware Brands told Business Insider that he checks up on all the relevant people in the office to see how they treat the people in the office. He firmly believes that how we treat others is how we treat the world. (Image: Rick Goings Facebook profile) 10/11 Do not regret, and keep moving on: Richard Branson | The founder and Chairman of the Virgin Group has kept his mother’s advice close to his chest. Branson saw every failure as a learning curve, and moved on, instead of dwelling on them. He terms people spending a lot of time dwelling on failures as surprising. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 11/11 Keep a timeline ready for every new job: Mark Bartels | StumbleUpon CEO told Business Insider about the importance of having an agenda for the next 12 to 18 or 24 months for people’s careers. Planning can be more costly on many levels. Having a plan means setting targets and goals that can keep track of progress and help you decide you the next step. (Image: Mark Bartels LinkedIn profile)