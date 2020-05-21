App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 04:38 PM IST

Don’t wait for 90-days to upgrade a defaulted firm if it makes payments: Sebi to rating agencies

Sebi has allowed rating agencies to deviate from this earlier 90-day period to upgrade the rating of an entity from default to non-investment after the default is cured and payments are regularised

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has told credit rating agencies (CRAs) that they can upgrade a company from default to a higher grade if the firm manages to pay back quickly and there is a policy change in place. Till now, rating agencies have to wait for 90-days before upgrading a defaulted company.

In other words, the market regulator has allowed rating agencies to deviate from this earlier 90-day period to upgrade the rating of an entity from default to non-investment after the default is cured and payments are regularised.

This decision was taken after the regulator reviewed a few recent cases of defaults, wherein even though the rated entity was able to correct the default within a relatively shorter span of time, the rating could not be upgraded and continued to be under sub-investment grade.

After a default is cured and the payments regularised, a rating agency will generally upgrade the rating from default to non-investment grade after a period of 90 days based on the satisfactory performance by the company during this period.

“CRAs may deviate from the said period of 90 days on a case to case basis, subject to the CRAs framing a detailed policy in this regard. The said policy will also be placed on the CRA’s website. Cases of deviations from stipulated 90 days, if any, will be placed before the Ratings Sub-Committee of the CRA's board, on a half yearly basis, along with the rationale for such a deviation, Sebi said.

This policy can be on account of scenarios like technical defaults, change in management, acquisition by another firm, sizeable inflow of long-term funds or benefits arising out of a regulatory action, etc, which fundamentally alters the credit risk profile of the defaulting firm, Sebi said

What does it mean?

This means that a company which is pushed into a default category rating for a reason that isn’t fundamentally serious (for example a technical default), it needn’t wait till 90-days to come out of the default tag. A company which has a default rating cannot avail of any bank funding or investment participation.

Though Sebi has relaxed this rule, CRAs are likely to tread cautiously before upgrading a company in default rating, said an official with a rating agency, who didn't want to be named. “There needs to be a policy in place and a conviction that rating upgrade is in order,” the official said.

First Published on May 21, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

