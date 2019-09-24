App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 11:00 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Don't think government will cut GST rate on automobiles: TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan

Venu Srinivasan believes that the corporate tax rate cut could boost the economy.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan said on September 24 that although the auto industry is under pressure to clear inventory, the government may not cut goods and services tax (GST) on automobiles as it would impact its finances.

Srinivasan said that there was disappointment when the government did not make any provisions for an economic stimulus in the last Budget. When asked about the cut in corporate tax, he said that the company may pass on some benefits to customers, and that he believed the corporate tax rate cut would provide a boost to the economy.

When asked about how long it would take for the auto sector to revive, he said, "It could be 3-6 months for growth and demand to come back."

Close
Watch the video for the complete interview.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:57 pm

tags #Auto #Business #TVS Motor #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.