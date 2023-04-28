 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Don't see slowdown, Tata Group expected to clock 20% growth: N Chandrasekaran

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

"From our point of view, we are focussed on growth, but we are keeping an eye on global developments," Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran | Illustration: Moneycontrol

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he has not experienced a slowdown, in terms of the demand recorded by the entities belonging to the salt-to-software conglomerate.

"Right from steel to consumer industry, there is a very strong demand. We are yet to declare the overall results, but the group, on our pace, will grow more than 20 percent, hereon," Chandrasekaran said, while speaking at the BT Mindrush.

The Tata Sons chief particularly noted that "we don't see a slowdown in consumer business", and the demand for both discretionary and non-discretionary items "is higher in Tier3 and 4 cities as compared to Tier 1 and 2".

Global complications