Don't see sharp fall in interest rates in the short term: HDFC's Keki Mistry

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done a commendable job in maintaining the liquidity in the system, said HDFC chief executive officer (CEO) Keki Mistry, while also adding that he doesn’t see interest rates coming down in the short-term.

Mistry further said that RBI’s one-time restructuring was necessary given how many industries were affected by the COVID-19.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mistry also talked about HDFC successfully raising Rs 10,000 crore via equity issuance as well as raising just over Rs 300 crore upfront via a warrant issue. In addition to RBI, liquidity and interest rates, Mistry also shared his views about demand outlook in the future and other issues.

In terms of liquidity, he said, “Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done a very commendable job in terms of maintaining liquidity in the system. There was a lot of tightness in liquidity in the latter part of March and early April but since then RBI has been very liberal in terms of ensuring that there is enough liquidity in the market and the liquidity reaches even the weaker segments of the markets,"

"So hats off to RBI, it is a great job. My sense is liquidity will remain more or less at these levels, I don’t see interest rates coming down very sharply in the short-term at least because we have some fear of inflationary pickup and there is adequate liquidity in the system. So my sense is these rates will remain at these levels at least for some time," Mistry added.

When asked about one-time restructuring, he replied, "Restructuring was necessary not just for real estate because there are so many industries that have been impacted because of COVID – hotels, airlines, hospitality and of course real estate.

"So when RBI permitted the moratorium, they said the moratorium will be allowed for all loans that were standard on March 1. If the restructuring was also done along similar lines that is all loans that were standard as of March 1 then I think that would go a long way in benefiting every segment of the market," he said.

On personal loans, he further mentioned, "I am not very sure that you would need to do any massive amount of restructuring on personal loans. Let us wait and see, I guess you will have to do it case-by-case, you cannot apply the same yardstick for every single loan."