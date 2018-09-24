App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Don't see need for regulators to cap any sectoral lending exposures: Sundaram MF

Sunil Subramaniam of Sundaram MF said there was no sense of panic in the industry.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Sunil Subramaniam, CEO and MD of Sundaram Mutual Fund, said there is no need to cap sector lending exposure given that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) already has sufficient checks and balances.

Sundaram MF is confident the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will ensure there is no liquidity crunch in the market, Subrananiam said.

The comments came after NBFC stocks witnessed heavy selling amid concerns that the companies' balance sheets were weak and they were facing a liquidity crunch.

However, Subramaniam said there was no sense of panic in the industry.

"If you look at the industry where it has raised the money, a significant portion of that is in fixed maturity plans (FMPs)," he said.

Referring to 2013 crisis,  Subramaniam said, "About a few years ago Sebi changed the rule saying that from FMPs you cannot take out money before; whereas during the previous crisis you could pay exit load and take money out of FMPs too. So there was a sense of panic in 2013 because a lot of people were willing to pay the exit load and get out of long-term holdings."
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.