Don’t see any stress in SBI’s corporate loan book: Chairman Dinesh Khara

In the corporate sector, we have seen growth in manufacturing, roadways, aviation, construction, etc. sectors, the SBI chairman said.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has not witnessed any stress in its corporate loan book at this juncture, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said on August 4.

Further, SBI remains confident in additional lending to the corporate borrowers as the sector, Khara added.

Addressing a press conference after announcing the results for the April-June FY24 quarter, Khara said among the major sectors, the stress in corporate segment is next to nothing.

Also read: SBI targeting 15% credit growth this fiscal, says Dinesh Khara

“In our lending book, we do not see any stress in large and mid-corporates,” Khara said.

Asserting bank's focus on the segment, Khara said SBI has a lending target of Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the corporate sector in the financial year (FY) 2023-24.

“Out of the Rs 3.5 lakh crore credit plan, we have for the corporate sector, we have completed a lending of around Rs 1 lakh crore in the April-June FY24 quarter," Khara added.

He further highlighted that the bank is targeting a credit growth of 15 percent in the current financial year.

"Our credit growth will be broad-based in retail, agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises and the corporate sector. In the corporate sector, we have seen growth in manufacturing, roadways, aviation, construction, etc. sectors," Khara said.

Also read: State Bank of India Q1 Results: Net profit grows 178% to Rs 16,884 crore, asset quality improves

On lending to aviation, Khara said that the bank is choosy in lending to airlines. The lender recorded a 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in lending to aviation.

“Lending growth to airlines has been constant in the industry. We are choosy in lending to airlines,” Khara said.

The bank on August 4 reported a 178 percent rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 6,068 crore last year.

It reported a net interest income (NII) growth of 24.71 percent at Rs 38,905 crore, missing market expectations. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank stood at 3.33 percent compared to 3.02 percent last year.

During the quarter, SBI's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 2.76 percent compared with 3.91 percent last year.

Also, the net non-performing assets (NNPAs) ratio of the bank fell to 0.71 percent compared with 1 percent last year.