Don’t be scared of 10% fall! Equities should be able to perform better than other asset classes

LTCG tax has blunted the edge of equities as compared to last year; however, from a growth perspective, equities should be able to perform better than other asset classes, which ideally should ensure the inflows into equity continue, Ashish Ranawade, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Union Asset Management Company Private Limited, said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.

Q) A straight 10 percent kind of correction on Nifty from its record high of 11,171 gave plenty of fresh money to enter markets but at the same time fuelled nervousness among the traders. Do you think the pain is likely to continue?

A) I don’t think that for an investor, a 10 percent or even a 15 percent correction from the peak is a pain. Investors have witnessed good returns from equities in the last few years and we have seen them steadily increase their allocations [mostly through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)].

Traders love volatility and have the opportunity to trade the markets both ways (long and short) so I wonder why they are nervous, if at all they are.

Q) Do you think protectionism measures initiated by the Trump government will impact Indian markets? If yes, which are the sectors that are likely to face the headwinds and why?

A) As of now, the impact of Steel and Aluminium Import tariffs announced by the US may not be significant on Indian companies and Indian Markets, but if further actions, including retaliatory tariff, continue, the indirect impact could be significant.

Q) After this recent correction, do you think inflows into MFs which picked up the pace in 2017 could now see some redemptions?

A) The introduction of the Long-term capital gains tax has blunted the edge of equities as compared to last year, however, from a growth perspective, equities should be able to perform better than other asset classes, which ideally should ensure the inflows into equity continue.

Q) Do you think there could be more skeletons which could come out of the closet in the banking sector especially after the Nirav Modi-PNB saga? It looks like woes for the banking sector is here to stay and if it spreads towards private banking space, it could be disastrous. Do you agree?

A) The banking sector has a huge weight in the indices and is strategically important for economic growth. It is easy to extrapolate any event and take it to the extreme. The Regulators and the Government are there to contain the fallout of such events as we have seen in 2008.

Q) FIIs seems to be bailing out from Indian markets, do you think the trend could continue at least for the year 2018?

A) Currently, there is fear in the global markets of rate rises, import tariffs etc. and it is compounded by the fact that valuations are expensive.

India is perceived as a growth market and once Indian companies are able to sustain the current growth momentum and the INR stabilizes, the FII flows could reverse. It may take a couple of quarters though.

Q) FY18 belonged to the bulls but what is your outlook for FY19?

A) We continue to be bullish on equities as there could be certain pockets of out-performance, which the fund managers could be able to capture.

Q) Any particular sector(s) which is likely to hog the limelight in FY19?

A) Infrastructure is one sector where we see significant activity not just for FY19 but for the next few years as well.