Don's shy away from social media to connect with younger audience

Business-to-business (B2B) marketers shy away from social media in contrast with their counterparts in business-to-consumer (B2C). This is perhaps because there are not too many youngsters handling the marketing function in their businesses, or perhaps they do not see the relevance of social media for B2B marketing. Even if there are social media-savvy youngsters who drive the same, not all can run proper social media marketing.

Many of our clients lack the knowledge of the social media and how it works, and they focus solely on creating leads from the digital media. This is a big mistake and they miss the real business benefits of listening, analyzing and generating unique insights.

While the young employees may not know the nuances of email or content marketing, they are better off in leveraging social networking sites to build what we call social capital and staying in touch in the virtual space.

The key is in leveraging this inherent capability to drive business. The youngsters, fresh out of college, in the early years of their employment, need to be brought into confidence to the business and its characteristics without putting them into a straightjacket.

Value of Young Blood

Many researchers paint these young graduates who join the workforce as strange and exotic species. Whatever that may be, they are valuable assets to B2B social media marketing plans, if managed right.

That said, you might not want them to lead your social media campaign. Just because someone is a foodie you don't put him as a chef, do you? For instance, I have seen many B2C companies put young graduates in senior positions to drive social media campaign and all of them have seen dismal failures.

These freshly minted MBAs need handholding before hitting the path. Many of them know the theory part of marketing and the real practical experience is something business schools hardly teach! This is not something recruiters did not know but they were desperate to get someone to fit in the shoes of social media marketer!

Where these new employees will fit in is in a role for increasing your company’s social media understanding and planning. They will be a good part of your marketing team and across your company. These youngsters have been in the virtual space for years now and live and breathe it.

They are early adapters of new devices, media and channels. They have intuitive knowledge about the rules, formats, and so on of each social channel. With a senior executive heading and channelising their efforts, these youngsters can assist in discovering new ways of driving social media efforts and deliver the business objectives together. What is a better way than this?

Especially so now, as B2B marketers will discover trends that are emerging well in advance by using social media right. You will be able to track customer perceptions about your company, brand and products or services. You will also be able to track the same for your competitors. The young folks will help you find ways to connect with the prospects and decision makers in ways that you never thought possible or existed.

The Benefits Of Mentorship

You can also use these youngsters to spread the benefits of social media and how-to of it across the organisation with interactions and practical demonstrations. When you pair these youngsters with the seasoned grey-hair employees and give them joint assignments over a period of time, you will find amazing synergy.

They will eventually mentor each other and drive the perfect harmony of blending old and new. Your role as the head of the company will be to reiterate the point that each has something to offer the other and that there should be positive embrace rather than hostility and defensiveness. In addition, the youngsters can bring in an element of change and innovation in the way things have been done traditionally.

The skills that young graduates possess in terms of knowing what the folks in the virtual space think and do can be applied to tracking your own customers through tools such as LinkedIn or through tools others on your team might not even be aware of. They can also help in finding ways to use social media activity to focus broader marketing goals and deploy resources more efficiently.

What is critical for B2B companies to know is that in the next couple of quarters if they do not go the social media route in a big way and make use of the youngsters who are social network savvy, they will have trouble attracting the best and brightest of the young brigade.

More over they will also lose out in making full use of the social media to build brand and equity. The young brigade will indeed help your entire organisation become social media friendly and will drive the listening and analytical skills you so needed to compete effectively.