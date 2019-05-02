App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donation of TB drug bedaquiline based on Indian govt's request to USAID: J&J

The specific India donation from J&J sparked questions from public health groups and activists about the timing and intent of J&J.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Whatsapp

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said its decision to donate 10,000 courses of multi drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) medicine bedaquiline free of cost to India was based on the Indian government’s request before the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Johnson & Johnson did not solicit direct requests from governments as part of the bedaquiline donation program,” the company said in a statement.

“The Indian government independently approached USAID, which administered the donation program, to request an additional 10,000 courses of bedaquiline, bringing the total requested and agreed to 20,000,” the statement added.

Through its subsidiary Janssen, J&J had donated over 10,000 courses of bedaquiline in 2016 as part of a global donation programme, operated in partnership with the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which ended in March 2019.

related news

The specific donation to India from J&J sparked questions from public health groups and activists about the timing and intent of J&J.

The health groups have pointed out that the donation came from J&J came at a time when two tuberculosis survivors had opposed a secondary patent application filed in India by Janssen, on grounds that it could block generic versions of bedaquiline until 2027.

The donation also coincides with multiple controversies that raised questions over the safety of the products sold by the company in India.

A section of healthcare groups have alleged that the donations are aimed at undermining strict regulatory action by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and extracting concessions or leniency from the government.
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Health & Fitiness #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match in Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton ...

Tara Sutaria takes a U-turn, Kangana Ranaut is no more her role model!

Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controvers ...

Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, wi ...

Shraddha Kapoor nails a perfect handstand despite Varun Dhawan’s att ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up for the Vikra ...

India's Most Wanted trailer review: Arjun Kapoor's Prabhat is intense ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor opens up about his battle with Cancer

CBSE Class 12 results: Smriti Irani is a gloating mom as her son score ...

E-Buzz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Booked

Bangladesh Orders Mass Evacuation in 19 Coastal Districts as Cyclone F ...

KCR Govt Asks TSTS to Engage Second Agency to Re-evaluate Inter Result ...

Election Epicentre Delhi

'Chaiwala Has Gone Back on His Promises': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At P ...

Avengers Endgame Continues Breaking Records, Captain Vikram Batra Biop ...

'I Was in The Army, I Know The Truth' : Rajyavardhan Rathore on Cong's ...

WATCH | Need to Better Performances Before Thinking of Results: Hesson

EC Gives Clean Chit to Rahul Gandhi on 'Amit Shah Murder Accused' Rema ...

Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist a win for India, but wi ...

India's April jobless rate rises to 7.6 percent: CMIE

103 trains cancelled, 4 diverted due to cyclone Fani

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds 11,700; IT, FM ...

Sensex to hit 42,000 by end of 2019, says BNP Paribas

India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan, says Daiwa Capital's Pa ...

Gold to retain glitter; demand to go up in H2, says World Gold Council ...

Avengers: Endgame — Has Marvel's Infinity Saga finale given its six ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Masood Azhar now a marked man: Pakistan must realise its all-weather f ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

Jet Airways pilots ask PM to probe Etihad's role in airline's debacle: ...

Champions League: Lionel Messi elevates Barcelona with typical masterc ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch: All you need to know about the 'budget Pixe ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.