Donald Trump urges America to 'pray' for Joe Biden government's success on last day in office

Donald Trump (Image: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump said in a farewell address on January 19 that America should "pray" for the success of the incoming Biden administration.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," Trump said, according to excerpts from the address, which the White House said would be broadcast soon.

The excerpts did not refer to President-elect Joe Biden by name.

Trump has spent more than two months trying to overturn his loss to Biden in the November election.