Donald Trump says India and US will sign defence deals worth over $3 billion

US President Donald Trump on February 24 said India and the US will sign defence deals worth over $3 billion, which will include a helicopter deal.

"Tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over $3 billion in the absolute finest state-of-the-art military helicopters, and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said during a speech at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium.

The US President arrived in India on February 24, along with First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), last week, approved the acquisition of 24 MH-60 Romeo Sikorsky maritime helicopters from aerospace major Lockheed Martin. The deal, which the US had approved in April 2019, is worth $2.6 billion.

The MH60 helicopters will likely replace India's ageing Sea King helicopters, which have been part of the Indian military fleet for 49 years.

The transaction will be done under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the US Department of Defence (DoD).

A deal between India and the US will help the the Indian Navy meet some of its demand for helicopters, which is currently pegged at 123.

India has, over the years, signed several defence cooperation agreements with both Russia and the US.