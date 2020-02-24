App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump says India and US will sign defence deals worth over $3 billion

The US President arrived in India on February 24, along with First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on February 24 said India and the US will sign defence deals worth over $3 billion, which will include a helicopter deal.

"Tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over $3 billion in the absolute finest state-of-the-art military helicopters, and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said during a speech at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium.

The US President arrived in India on February 24, along with First Lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Close

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), last week, approved the acquisition of 24 MH-60 Romeo Sikorsky maritime helicopters from aerospace major Lockheed Martin. The deal, which the US had approved in April 2019, is worth $2.6 billion.

related news

The MH60 helicopters will likely replace India's ageing Sea King helicopters, which have been part of the Indian military fleet for 49 years.

The transaction will be done under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the US Department of Defence (DoD).

A deal between India and the US will help the the Indian Navy meet some of its demand for helicopters, which is currently pegged at 123.

India has, over the years, signed several defence cooperation agreements with both Russia and the US.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Narendra Modi #Trump India visit

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.