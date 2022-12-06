 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump Jr. to visit India this month; may announce expansion in Indian realty sector

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

New York-based The Trump Organization entered into the Indian real estate market through a partnership with Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers.

US-based The Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President Donald J Trump, is expected to visit India this month and may announce its expansion in Indian real estate market.

The US firm and Tribeca have tied up with local developers, including the Lodha group, to build luxury projects under 'Trump' brand. So far, four luxury projects have been announced, of which one in Pune is already complete.

"Donald Trump Jr. is expected to come to India this month on the occasion of Tribeca Developers' 10th-anniversary celebration," Tribeca Developers said in a statement.

During this visit, Donal Trump Jr. and Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, are both likely to announce their business expansion plans in the country, it added.

"Tribeca's business association with the Trump Organization dates back 10 years and has grown stronger over the years. Our 10-year celebration wouldn't have been complete without Donald Trump Jr. and I'm delighted he will be joining us," Mehta said.