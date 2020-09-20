Donald Trump backs deal allowing TikTok to continue US operations in partnership with Oracle, Walmart

United States President Donald Trump has said he supports a deal that will allow TikTok to continue operations in the country, weeks after threatening to ban the Chinese-owned video app.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he backs the deal between TikTok’s owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart to create a new company that will assume the video app’s US operations called TikTok Global.

The US president also said that the new company will be "totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart ... All of the control is Oracle and Walmart."

Trump offered strong support for the deal which he said would create 25,000 jobs in the United States. "I have given the deal my blessing," Trump said. "I approve the deal in concept."

"The security will be 100%," Trump added.

US shareholders are expected to control 53 percent of TikTok Global, a person briefed on the matter said. Chinese investors will hold 36 percent. US investors currently own about 40 percent of ByteDance.

According to a report by Reuters, Oracle said it will take a 12.5 percent stake in TikTok Global.

Under the deal Oracle and Walmart will participate in a TikTok Global pre-IPO financing round in which they can take up to a 20 percent cumulative stake in the company, TikTok said.

Reuters reported that the remaining 80 percent of shares will be distributed to ByteDance investors.

Oracle will become the company's "trusted technology provider, responsible for hosting all US user data and securing associated computer systems to ensure US national security requirements are fully satisfied," Reuters quoted TikTok as saying.

The Commerce Department said on September 19 that it will delay by one week an order that had been set to take effect late on September 20 which would stop Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc from offering TikTok in their app stores in the country.

