Domino's Pizza India ropes in PepsiCo as new beverage partner

Jubilant FoodWorks on Wednesday said it has roped in PepsiCo as the new beverage partner for Domino's Pizza India.

The company so far had an exclusive arrangement with Coca-Cola in the country.

As part of the partnership, the PepsiCo portfolio of carbonated beverages of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7Up and Mirinda along with Lipton Ice Tea will be sold across all Domino's Pizza restaurants in India, it said in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce PepsiCo as the beverage partner for Domino's Pizza India. The partnership will bring in fresh focus on our beverage portfolio," said Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Jubilant FoodWorks.

Jubilant FoodWorks, part of Jubilant Bhartia group, is one of the country's largest food service company, with a network of 1,167 Domino's Pizza restaurants across 269 cities.

It also operates Dunkin' Donuts chain of quick service restaurants in the country.

Commenting on the partnership, PepsiCo India president and chief executive officer Ahmed ElSheikh said, "This partnership further strengthens our position in the food service segment in India and consumers can look forward to some exciting new experiences."

Other quick service restaurants such as McDonald's is associated with Coca-Cola at present, while Yum! Brands, which operates Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell, has a partnership with PepsiCo.