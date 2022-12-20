Domino's launches 20-minute delivery service in 14 cities across India

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza in India, on December 20 announced the launch of 20-minute delivery service across 14 cities in the country.

The brand, which was among the firsts to launch the 30-minute pizza deliveries in India, said its 20-minute delivery announcement "is a benchmark proposition revolutionizing the QSR sector".

The official release did not mention the 14 cities where the faster delivery system will be rolled out, but stated that they are spread across "20 zones" of the country. It is expected that the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai -- where large number of Domino's outlets are located -- are likely to be included.

The new delivery program will be rolled out "without compromising the food quality and the safety and well–being of its delivery riders", Jubilant Foodworks said.

The statement assumes significance as food delivery aggregator Zomato had drawn criticism in March, after announcing its 10-minute delivery service in select-cities. The company was accused of putting its delivery partners at risk by rolling out the super-quick service.

According to Domino's, its 20-minute pizza delivery will be driven by "enhancing and optimizing in-store process improvements, dynamic resource planning, technology upgradation and interventions for improved operational efficiencies, and expanding stores within the vicinity".

India is Domino's largest market outside of the United States. The 20-minute delivery service, according to Domino's chief executive offer Russell Weiner, highlights the company's "customer-centric approach in India". "Elevated consumer experience through reduced delivery time is proven to deliver better customer satisfaction and lead to increase frequency across the market. This strategic move will give Domino's India an edge over the competition in the QSR domain and help the brand continue to be the market leader," Wiener said.

Moneycontrol News

