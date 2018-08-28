App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic steel manufacturers to raise prices over increased input costs

The increase in input costs is expected to translate into a hike of up to Rs 1,500 per tonne for both downstream products as well as hot rolled coils.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In light of the depreciation of the rupee’s valuation, domestic steel manufacturers are on course to hike prices from September to offset the rising cost of imported raw materials. This increase will also bridge the gap between the price of steel in domestic and international markets. On an average, the price of Indian steel is 5-8 percent less than what it is abroad. Consequently, domestic manufacturers may also lose their pricing advantage while exporting.

Logistics costs at steelmakers have risen on account of the higher cost of importing raw materials such as coking coal and other fuels. Jayant Acharya, director of commercial and marketing at JSW Steel told the Economic Times that his firm would start raising prices over the next couple of months. The hike will be reflected in long-term and quarterly contracts with the automobile sector that will be effective from October.

On a year-on-year basis, the price of stoking coal, a key component in the manufacture of steel, has increased 14 percent, while that of graphite has increased 16 percent. The price of domestically sourced iron ore has also gone up by 11 percent, while merchant miners in Odisha are charging a premium of Rs 900 per tonne.

The increase in input costs is expected to translate into a hike of up to Rs 1,500 per tonne for both downstream products as well as hot rolled coils in flat products. The increase may be even steeper for long products. The churn in the pricing of raw materials could affect the second quarter earnings of steel companies. Cost-push inflation could dampen the spirits of steel companies that recorded robust growth in the first quarter.

related news

Demand has also been subdued. Activity in the construction and infrastructure sectors go through a lull during the monsoon season. To ease the pressure on prices, nearly 1,20,000 tonnes of steel have been imported by traders engage in arbitrage. It is likely that any correction in the upward direction will be seen from that level.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 12:02 pm

tags #coke #iron ore #JSW Steel #Odisha #steel #steel manufacturing

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.