Domestic steel manufacturers to raise prices over increased input costs

In light of the depreciation of the rupee’s valuation, domestic steel manufacturers are on course to hike prices from September to offset the rising cost of imported raw materials. This increase will also bridge the gap between the price of steel in domestic and international markets. On an average, the price of Indian steel is 5-8 percent less than what it is abroad. Consequently, domestic manufacturers may also lose their pricing advantage while exporting.

Logistics costs at steelmakers have risen on account of the higher cost of importing raw materials such as coking coal and other fuels. Jayant Acharya, director of commercial and marketing at JSW Steel told the Economic Times that his firm would start raising prices over the next couple of months. The hike will be reflected in long-term and quarterly contracts with the automobile sector that will be effective from October.

On a year-on-year basis, the price of stoking coal, a key component in the manufacture of steel, has increased 14 percent, while that of graphite has increased 16 percent. The price of domestically sourced iron ore has also gone up by 11 percent, while merchant miners in Odisha are charging a premium of Rs 900 per tonne.

The increase in input costs is expected to translate into a hike of up to Rs 1,500 per tonne for both downstream products as well as hot rolled coils in flat products. The increase may be even steeper for long products. The churn in the pricing of raw materials could affect the second quarter earnings of steel companies. Cost-push inflation could dampen the spirits of steel companies that recorded robust growth in the first quarter.

Demand has also been subdued. Activity in the construction and infrastructure sectors go through a lull during the monsoon season. To ease the pressure on prices, nearly 1,20,000 tonnes of steel have been imported by traders engage in arbitrage. It is likely that any correction in the upward direction will be seen from that level.