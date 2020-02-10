App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Domestic passenger vehicle sales down 6.2% in January

Car sales last month were also down 8.1 percent at 1,64,793 units as against 1,79,324 units in the January last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 6.2 percent to 2,62,714 units in January from 2,80,091 units in the year-ago month, automobile industry body SIAM said on Monday.

Motorcycle sales last month declined by 15.17 percent to 8,71,886 units from 10,27,766 units a year earlier, it added.

Total two-wheeler sales in January fell 16.06 percent to 13,41,005 units as compared to 15,97,528 units in the same month last year.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.04 percent to 75,289 units in January, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.83 percent to 17,39,975 units from 20,19,253 units in January 2019, SIAM said.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Business #car sales #Companies #Domestic passenger vehicle #SIAM

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.