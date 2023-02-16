 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Domestic makers rattled over plan to ease solar import curbs

Bloomberg
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Officials are considering a relaxation of rules for the next two years that restrict imports from China and other foreign producers, because local plants can’t keep up with rising demand.

The solar power plant at Sirindhorn Dam, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, on Nov. 02, 2021. The Sirindhorn Dam is a hydro-floating solar hybrid project run by EGAT (Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand) opened for commercial operation on the 31st of October 2021. Built at an overall project cost of about 1,147.60 million baht. The solar farm uses Mono-Crystalline Double Glass Module with 144,420 modules, covering 450 rai (1,216,000 sq.m.) or approximately 70 football fields. According to EGAT this is the largest Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid in the world. Photographer: Nicolas Axelrod/Bloomberg

India’s plan to lift a key trade barrier on solar modules will deliver a blow to the nation’s ambition of quickly expanding local production, according to domestic manufacturers.

Officials are considering a relaxation of rules for the next two years that restrict imports from China and other foreign producers, because local plants can’t keep up with rising demand.

The proposal risks stalling efforts by Indian companies to expand local production, a step that’s seen as crucial to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s targets to both raise the use of renewable energy and encourage more manufacturing under his “Make in India” campaign.

“Such volatile changes in government policy show that businesses can’t be dependent on policy support,” said Vinay Rustagi, managing director at Bridge To India, a renewable energy consulting firm. “It’s a dampener for domestic manufacturing prospects.”