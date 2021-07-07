Domestic flights cancellation rate rises to 7.43% in May

Domestic air passenger traffic in May had dropped by 63 percent to around 21.15 lakh passengers from 57.30 lakh passengers during the previous month, as per DGCA data. (Representative image)

Domestic flight cancellations by airlines rose to 7.43 percent in May from 2.62 percent in April, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This spike in cancellations, which took place during the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, was first reported by Mint.

Air India cancelled 16.34 percent of its total flights in May, the highest among domestic carriers.

Here are the cancellation rates of the other major airlines:

> Vistara: 9.29 percent

> AirAsia: 3.80 percent

> IndiGo: 3.51 percent

> SpiceJet: 1.81 percent

> GoAir: 0.16 percent

Airlines cited commercial reasons for 67.9 percent of the flight cancellations, followed by weather (17 percent), operational (7.6 percent), miscellaneous (6.4 percent) and technical (1 percent).

A spokesperson for Vistara told Mint the airline made a few ad-hoc cancellations because of capacity reduction mandates from authorities, low demand, and changing government rules. "These are unprecedented circumstances; however, we are hopeful things will be better soon," the spokesperson said.

A SpiceJet spokesperson told the publication that it cancelled some flights due to operational reasons beyond the airline's control.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had in May permitted domestic airlines to operate at 80 percent capacity, which was lowered to 50 percent in June and raised to 65 percent in July.

Domestic air passenger traffic in May had dropped by 63 percent to around 21.15 lakh passengers from 57.30 lakh passengers during the previous month, as per DGCA data.