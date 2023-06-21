Domestic crude oil production falls 3.8% in May from a year earlier: Oil Ministry data

Domestic crude oil production falls 3.8 percent in May from a year earlier

Domestic crude oil production registered a decline of 3.8 percent in May 2023 compared to the previous year, data released by the Oil Ministry on June 21 showed.

According to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), India produced a total of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in May of which Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.6 MMT of crude oil while Oil India Limited (OIL) and private sector producers contributed 0.3 MMT and 0.5 MMT, respectively.

The development comes at a time when the Union government is pushing for increased domestic production to reduce the country’s reliance on imports for crude oil and natural gas.

India is dependent on imports of petro products to meet over 75 percent of its crude oil needs and around 50 percent of its natural gas requirements.

During May 2023, the Indian basket crude price averaged $74.98 per barrel as against $83.76 per barrel during April 2023 and $109.51 per barrel during May 2022.

Meanwhile, natural gas consumption (including internal consumption) for May 2023 stood at 5,066 MMSCM (million metric standard cubic meters), which was 12.4 percent lower than the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the official data.

Cumulative natural gas consumption for the current financial year till May 2023 stood at 10,252 MMSCM, which was lower by 3.4 percent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Increasing consumption of natural gas in the country has remained a challenge despite the government’s aim of raising its share in the energy basket from the current 6.2 percent to 15 percent by 2030.

LNG (liquefied natural gas) imports for the month of May 2023 stood at 2,228 MMSCM which was 24.1 percent lower than the corresponding month of the previous year.

Domestic production of natural gas in May was measured at 2,909 MMSCM, which was lower by 0.1 percent compared with the corresponding month of the previous year. The cumulative gross production of natural gas of 5,654 MMSCM for the current financial year till May 2023 was lower by 1.5 percent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.