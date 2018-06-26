App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Domestic consolidation, portfolio realignment to boost M&A transactions: EY

Ajay Arora, Partner and Leader, Lead Advisory, EY further noted that corporate business houses divesting non-core businesses due to high leverage and IBC driven sales will act as a catalyst to further spur domestic deal activity.

Contract duration | The period of contract shall be for 3 years from the date of commencement extendable up to 5 years depending upon performance.
Contract duration | The period of contract shall be for 3 years from the date of commencement extendable up to 5 years depending upon performance.

Merger and acquisition activity in India is expected to be steady as corporates focus on domestic consolidation and look for assets to combat competition and complement their services portfolio, says a report. According to EY's 18th Global Capital Confidence Barometer, domestic consolidation and portfolio realignment are expected to foster merger and acquisition transactions in the country.

Furthermore, corporates are expected to future-proof their businesses by divestment of non-core and disruption prone assets and this in turn will boost M&A activity.

"Deal activity in the country would continue to be dominated by domestic M&A as Indian corporates increasingly look out for consolidating their position in their respective industry segments by rolling-up assets available at the right valuations," said Ajay Arora, Partner and Leader, Lead Advisory, EY.

As per the survey, 66 per cent of the respondents said that they will buy and sell assets in next six months to reshape their portfolio for the future.

related news

Arora further noted that corporate business houses divesting non-core businesses due to high leverage and IBC driven sales will act as a catalyst to further spur domestic deal activity.

Further, domestic market topped the preference list of the investors, followed by the US, Singapore and China, though a sense of caution prevails on the cross-border front.

The report, however, noted that increasing competition is expected to be a key dampener in the deal-making in the coming months. Notably, 64 per cent of the respondents mentioned that they have either failed to complete or cancelled a planned acquisition in the past 12 months.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 07:41 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #merger and acquisition

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.