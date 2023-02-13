 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Domestic commercial vehicle sales volume may grow 9-11% in FY24: Report

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Domestic commercial vehicle sales volume is expected to grow 9-11 per cent in FY24 driven by medium and heavy commercial vehicles and an estimated economic growth of around 6 per cent, rating agency CRISIL said on Monday.

Besides, an increased allocation to infrastructure spending in the Union Budget for next fiscal year will support demand, it said.

This would be the third consecutive year of growth in the domestic CV industry, according to CRISIL.

Of the total domestic CV sales, the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment may grow 8-10 per cent while the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) sale is expected to register a higher growth of 13-15 per cent in FY24, it said.