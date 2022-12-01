Domestic coal production seen at 900 MT in FY23: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Image)

Coal is here to stay for another three to four decades and India will work on technology to improve production efficiency, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi feels.

Speaking at the Investors' Conclave on Commercial Coal Mine Auction & Opportunities in Mining Sector on December 1, Joshi mentioned domestic coal production is seen rising to 900 million tonne in FY'23 as against 817 Mt in FY'22 given an increase in domestic demand.

"Even with the domestic coal production increasing, it will not be enough to fully meet domestic demand," he said. "Domestic coal production will touch 1 billion tonne by next year".

Joshi said India has simplified commercial coal mining process to attract more investors and has auctioned 67 coal mines for commercial mining with 141 mines on offer.

"As power demand doubles by 2040, even if renewable energy accounts for 50%, thermal power would account for 50% and require 1.5 billion tonne of coal," he added.

He said that India would be among the largest economies in the next few years for which demand for power, and for coal, will increase.

Commercial mining would be important to achieve the goal of energy security, he added.

