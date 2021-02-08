Domestic aviation numbers highest since May 2020, within touching distance of pre-COVID period: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (PIB/PTI Photo)

The domestic aviation sector is "within touching distance" to reclaim the passenger footfall seen before the onset of coronavirus pandemic, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on February 8.

The daily passenger numbers shared by Puri showed over 2.87 lakh passengers travelling through domestic flights on February 7, 2021 - the highest since the services were resumed in May last year.



India flies high.

2,87,210 passengers flew on 2,230 flights on 7 Feb 2021. This is the highest since resumption of domestic operations on 25 May 2020.

We are now within touching distance of Pre-COVID numbers. pic.twitter.com/7QyBWs2NRV — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 8, 2021

"India flies high. 2,87,210 passengers flew on 2,230 flights on 7 Feb 2021. This is the highest since resumption of domestic operations on 25 May 2020. We are now within touching distance of Pre-COVID numbers," Puri tweeted.

In January, the domestic aviation traffic grew 3.5 percent sequentially, with a total of passenger footfall of 76 lakh being recorded. The numbers improved vis-a-vis December, but the year-on-year traffic in January month was down by 41 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The post-pandemic recovery in India's domestic aviation sector comes in the backdrop of a prolonged global slump in air demand.

The recovery in international air travel was hindered by the detection of new coronavirus variants, and the subsequent tightening of travel norms by several countries, said a report released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on February 3.

The IATA report said 2020 was the "worst year" in the history of aviation, with the overall demand (revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) plunging by 65.9 percent.