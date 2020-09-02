Domestic airlines permitted to operate at 60% capacity with immediate effect

The aviation ministry has allowed domestic airlines to operate at 60 percent capacity, up from the earlier 45 percent, with immediate effect, as per an official order.

The ministry issued an order on September 2 stating that, "45 per cent capacity may be read as 60 per cent capacity," modifying its June 26 order where it had put a 45 percent cap on the number of domestic flights.

Domestic flight operations resumed starting May 25, after having remained suspended for around two months in light of the coronavirus pandemic. At the outset of resumption of operations, the aviation ministry had permitted airlines to operate at one-third capacity, which was then raised to 45 percent late in June.

The domestic aviation sector is making a gradual recovery, with bookings jumping by half, week-on-week. Online travel agents have also said flights have increased. Over 1.20 lakh passengers took to the skies across the country on 1st September, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said, adding that domestic aviation operations continue to grow steadily.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. However, the government has been operating special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.