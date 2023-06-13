Domestic airfares unlikely to rise from current levels as demand tapers

Domestic Travel

The surge in domestic airfares in India has cooled down a bit in the last week and is unlikely to surge till the festival period kicks off in September, online travel agents (OTAs) and airlines told Moneycontrol.

According to OTAs and airlines, going forward in June, July, and August, demand for domestic travel is likely to taper off as school summer vacations end and domestic airlines aggressively add aircraft to their fleet to cater to rising passenger traffic.

"Forward bookings for June and July are in line with the seasonal drop in traffic expected around the second quarter of every financial year. We have seen a 3-5 percent fall in forward bookings in the last two weeks," a senior official from IndiGo told Moneycontrol.

Last week, following the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, domestic airfares on select routes fell by around 14-60 percent.

Since then, the average cost of a one-way Delhi-Mumbai flight for June 9 has fallen to Rs 5,328 if the ticket was booked before June 2.

Data from Ixigo, an OTA, shows that the average cost of a one-way Delhi-Mumbai flight for May 20 was around Rs 6,392 if the ticket was booked before May 13.

"Fares both last minute and advance have fallen by 15-20 percent across some key routes in the last five days," Aloke Bajpai, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder, ixigo, told Moneycontrol.

Similarly, Sanjay Dang, Managing Director of Le Travelworld, a travel agency, said that there was a surge in domestic airfares in the last few months due to a shortage of capacity caused by the bankruptcy of Go First and the school summer holiday season. But going forward, prices are likely to stabilise.

"With the airfares normalising, people are relieved. They will take a second look at their plans. This (airfare drop) was bound to happen. There will be a surge in the winter. But before that, we don't see fares going up; we will see them in the current band. And if there is enhancement of capacity, then things could be better in terms of airfares," Dang said.

Domestic airlines in India are also expected to add aircraft to their fleet in the next three months. IndiGo is looking to add close to 20 new aircraft, including aircraft on lease, by the end of August, and Air India is likely to add 11 new aircraft, including new aircraft on lease, by the end of August.

Similarly, SpiceJet plans to induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft by this fall, and Akasa Air is likely to add four more aircraft in the next three months.

Regional carriers Fly91 and Jettwings Airways are also expected to start operations in 2023.

The promoters of Go First and Jet Airways are also hopeful of restarting their grounded airlines in 2023.

Drop in air fares

Data from Ixigo shows that the average cost of a one-way Mumbai-Bengaluru flight, Delhi-Bengaluru flight, Delhi-Srinagar flight, Delhi-Pune flight, and Mumbai-Chennai flight has fallen 16 percent, 25 percent, 7 percent, 28 percent, and 18 percent respectively, since May 20.

Out of 12 popular flying routes, 10 have seen a drop in airfares. Two routes, including Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Delhi-Kolkata, have seen a rise in airfares.

The fall in airfares comes just a few days after aviation minister Scindia held a meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group on June 5.

At the meeting, the minister had expressed the need for maximum ticket prices to be within an acceptable range and had conveyed this message clearly to the airlines.

Domestic airlines told Moneycontrol that at the meeting, the government agreed to help airlines negotiate more temporary slots with airports, which would help airlines operate more flights, thereby enabling a fall in airfares on routes with high demand.

"The government has helped negotiate for more temporary slots to be created at airports to facilitate more daily flights on routes with high demand," a senior airline official said.

He added that the government has asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide temporary slots to airlines at Ahmedabad, Leh, Chennai, Srinagar, and Pune airports.

Similarly, another senior airline official said that the government has helped airlines negotiate temporary slots at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports to cater to passenger demand.

However, despite the fall in airfares in the last week, airfares have still not fallen to the levels seen last year or in the pre-COVID years.

Last year in June, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of budget airline SpiceJet, said domestic airlines have been left with hardly any choice but to immediately raise fares due to a sharp increase in jet fuel prices and the depreciation of the rupee.

"Last year, if you looked at the Delhi-Bombay route, a ticket on average would cost you around Rs 4,700 to Rs 5,500, which is much higher than the prices seen before the pandemic," another senior official from a domestic airline said, seeking anonymity.

The average price of a one-way Delhi-Mumbai ticket came in at Rs 2,300-2,500 in June 2019. By June 2021, this price had climbed to Rs 3,500- 3,800, historical data from airlines and OTAs show.

Last year, travel agency Yatra said that it had witnessed a 30-40 percent rise in airfares in the last two months, with demand subdued for the month of June.

In June last year, domestic airlines warned that the prices of domestic tickets would rise by 2-4 percent every month if the price of ATF continued to rise.