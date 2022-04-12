Domestic air travel will take till FY24 to recover from pandemic: ICRA’s Suprio Banerjee

Since January 2022, there have been seven hikes in ATF prices that drove up the price by 50 per cent since the beginning of this year. (Photo by Julia Volk/Pexels)

Domestic passenger traffic will return to pre-Covid levels only by FY24, said ICRA’s Suprio Banerjee.

Meanwhile the Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) price rise–93% YoY in April 2022–continues to loom over airlines’ profitability, with intense competition in the sector making it hard to pass on the costs to the customers, said the Vice President and Sector Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA, in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Read also: Indigo says adversely hit by ATF price hike, bring it under GST

Airlines with a strong balance sheet are likely to be least impacted. “The ability to absorb such a rise will also depend on the strength of the balance sheet and the liquidity buffer available to sail through such times,” he said.

Amid this turbulence, one major positive has been the resumption of international flights from March 27, 2022. The operations had been suspended for two years, though international operations had been allowed in limited scale under the Vane Bharat Mission since May 2020.

In FY22, the passenger traffic grew around 59 percent YoY, given the low base of FY21. In FY23, he expects it to grow at around 55-60 percent YoY. “However, the recovery in leisure as well as corporate travel has been gradual, therefore the domestic passenger traffic will touch pre-Covid levels only by the next fiscal,” Banerjee added.

ATF prices have been rising to unprecedented levels this year. Since January 2022, there have been seven hikes that drove up the price by 50 percent since the beginning of this year. On April 1, with the seventh hike, it reached Rs 1.13 lakh per kilolitre.

“ATF represents the single largest cost element for airlines, accounting for ~30-40 percent of their total operating expenses…. In addition, the domestic ATF prices are derived from international fuel prices, denominated in US$, thereby rendering the ATF prices susceptible to exchange rate movements,” he said.

Therefore, any price rise that is not passed on to consumers will be a direct hit on profitability.

Only thing is, it isn’t easy to pass on the costs to the consumers. “This ability is limited due to the extent of competition in the sector,” according to Banerjee.

In a recent report, the debt-rating agency had said, “

Elevated ATF prices aggravated by geo-political issues will remain a near-term challenge for the industry and will be a key determinant of profitability for the industry.”





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes