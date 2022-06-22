Domestic air traffic jumps 11% sequentially in May to 1.2 crore: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic jumped to 1.2 crore in May 2022, marking a surge of 11 percent as compared to the preceding month, as per the data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 22.

The numbers indicate that the air traffic has inched closer to the pre-pandemic level, as the domestic airlines had cumulatively ferried a total of 1.22 crore passengers in May 2019.

In the past month, IndiGo's passenger load factor increased to 81 percent, as against 78.7 percent in April 2022. SpiceJet's passenger load factor climbed to 89.1 percent in May 2022 from 85.9 percent in the preceding month.

IndiGo continued to maintain its leadership position with more than half of the market share. However, the airline's market share marginally slipped to 57.9 percent as compared 58.3 percent in April.

SpiceJet's market share during May increased to 9.5 percent from 9.1 percent in the preceding month.

According to the DGCA, AirAsia was the most punctual airline last month, with 90.8 percent 'on-time performance'. Vistara stood second on the list, with 87.5 percent of its flights functioning as per the schedule.

The improvement in domestic aviation traffic comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 threat receding. While Mumbai and Delhi have recently witnessed an uptick in the number of infections, travel curbs are unlikely to be imposed as the hospitalisation rate continues to remain low.

The overall passenger traffic is expected to climb up to 96-97 percent of the pre-pandemic levels in financial year 2022-23, rating agency ICRA said earlier this month.

Apart from domestic air traffic, international flights have also witnessed a surge in passenger footfall. After being resumed by India on March 27, following a two-year suspension, the traffic on international flights has reached 72 percent of the pre-pandemic level.