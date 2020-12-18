Domestic air traffic in November rises nearly 21% MoM; IndiGo loses market share

India's domestic air traffic rose 20.5 percent month-on-month in November to 63.54 lakh. IndiGo lost some market share in November as other airlines raised capacity, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In November, the market share of India's largest airline was 53.9 percent, compared with 55.5 percent in October. SpiceJet's market share was 13.2 percent in November, followed by Air India at 10.3 percent.

SpiceJet carried 8.40 lakh domestic passengers during the month, more than Air Asia India (4.21 lakh) and Vistara (3.97 lakh) combined.

Vistara is a joint venture (JV) between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, while Air Asia is a JV between the conglomerate and Air Asia Berhad.

"There has been a healthy growth during Diwali season and while full recovery is still a long time away, the positive sentiment will help airlines with cash flow and sustenance for a longer period. When more air bubbles are created or international travel re-starts, it will help the airlines gain another 10-15 percent growth as international travelers take domestic flights to reach their final destination," said Ameya Joshi, who runs aviation analysis website Network Thoughts.

On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines was high, recording at least 84 percent OTP at metro airports.

"The passenger load factor in the month of November 2020 has shown some recovery due to increased demand after the opening of lockdown and onset of the festive season," the DGCA said.

There was a 51 percent year-on-year drop in the domestic air traffic in November.

Total passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2020 was 5.56 crore as against 13.11 crore during the same period in 2019, a decline of 57.54 percent.

Domestic carriers are currently allowed to operate at 80 percent capacity, due to COVID-related restrictions. International flight operations continue to be suspended, but flights through air bubble arrangements and the Vande Bharat Mission are permitted.