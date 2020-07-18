App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic air traffic dropped 83% in June to 19.84 lakh, says DGCA

Occupancy rate for the month was around 60 percent for five of the six Indian airlines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 19.84 lakh passengers travelled by air domestically in June 2020 – a sharp 83.5 percent decline compared to June 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on July 17.

The occupancy rate or passenger load factor for the month was between 50 percent and 60 percent for five of the six Indian airlines, it added. SpiceJet far outran the competition with 68 percent occupancy in June, followed by IndiGo (60.7 percent), GoAir (57.9 percent), Vistara (56.6 percent), AirAsia India and Air India (both 56.5 percent), DGCA data showed.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after being shut in March-end due to the country-wide lockdown. Airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 45 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. From May 25-31, a total of 2.81 lakh passengers travelled by air, the DGCA had said in June.

The DGCA data mentioned that Vistara had the best on-time performance at four metro airports – Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai - at 96.1 percent in June.

IndiGo and AirAsia India were at number two and three at these four airports with 95.5 percent and 94.7 percent on-time performance, respectively, the regulator said.

In June, IndiGo carried 11.89 lakh domestic passengers, which is 52.5 percent share of the total domestic market, the DGCA data revealed. At number two, SpiceJet carried 3.82 lakh domestic passengers in June, indicating a 16.9 percent share of the total market.

Air India, AirAsia India, Vistara and GoAir carried 2.9 lakh, 1.62 lakh, 1.3 lakh and 89,000 domestic passengers respectively in June, the DGCA noted.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the COVID-19 situation. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay-cuts, leave without pay and layoffs to conserve cash flow.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 03:26 pm

