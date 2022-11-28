 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Domestic air traffic crosses 4 lakh-mark for two straight days

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

After being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, air traffic is picking up but is yet to reach the pre-COVID level when the daily average passenger number was more than 4 lakh.

Passengers are seen wearing face shields inside the plane to keep themselves and others safe from getting infected. (Image: Twitter - @IndiGo6E & Prince Thomas @PRINCE0879)

In signs that the country's civil aviation sector is recovering well, domestic carriers flew more than 4 lakh passengers for two consecutive days.

After being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, air traffic is picking up but is yet to reach the pre-COVID level when the daily average passenger number was more than 4 lakh.

Currently, the average passenger number is around 3.70 lakh and the same is expected to rise in the coming months as generally December and January witness higher air traffic, according to a senior civil aviation ministry official.

On November 27 (Sunday), domestic airlines carried 4,09,831 passengers on 2,739 flights. The number was at 4,05,963 passengers on 2,767 flights on November 26 (Saturday), as per official data.

The passenger count on November 27 was also the highest so far since the coronavirus pandemic. The previous high was on April 17 when the count had touched 4,07,975.

Indian airlines carried 1.14 crore passengers in October, 10 per cent higher than the number of people flown in September.