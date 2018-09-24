App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Domestic air passengers grew 17.17% to 11.35 million in August

Budget carrier SpiceJet outperformed rivals IndiGo and GoAir in punctuality in operations as its on-time performance from four key airports stood at 87.4 percent against 87.2 percent apiece.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Country's domestic passenger traffic grew over 17 percent to 11.35 million in August over the same period year ago even as the average seat factor of all major carriers declined compared to July, DGCA data show.

Besides, budget carrier SpiceJet outperformed rivals IndiGo and GoAir in punctuality in operations as its on-time performance from four key airports stood at 87.4 percent against 87.2 percent apiece.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines in August 2018 stood at 11.35 million as compared to 9.69 million in August 2017 thereby registering a growth 17.17 percent, according to the DGCA monthly domestic traffic statistics.

On a cumulative basis, domestic passengers traffic volume surged 21.20 percent to 91.39 million between January-August of 2018 against 75.41 million in the corresponding period of 2017, it said.

The figures showed IndiGos continued dominance in market share with 41.9 percent, followed by Jet Airways at 13.8 percent and Air India at 12.7 percent.

However, while both IndiGo and Jet Airways lost market share by a few notches, Air India gained it marginally.

While IndiGo flew the maximum number of passengers at 47.57 lakh in July this year, Jet Airways followed at 15.61 lakh and the national carrier Air India took the third place with 14.41 lakh passengers.

SpiceJet, which clocked the highest load factor at 93.6 percent, carried 14.04 lakh passengers and rival GoAir flew 10.14 lakh passengers during August, as per the DGCA.

While GoAir recorded average 84.6 percent load factors across its flights, the same for IndiGo and Air India stood at 82.8 percent and 82.3 percent, respectively, in August.

The Zexus Air Services-promoted Zoom Air, which had started its operations with much hype in early 2017, failed to operate its service for the second month in a row with 100 percent cancellations of flights.

Scheduled commuter airlines Air Odisha and Air Deccan also cancelled 66 percent and five percent of their total flights respectively during the month, as per the DGCA data.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #Business #DGCA #India

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.