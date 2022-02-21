Domestic air passenger traffic tops 3 lakh-mark, expected to cross pre-COVID levels soon

Representative Image

The daily domestic air passenger traffic in India crossed the 300,000-mark for the first time on February 18 since the advent of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The total number of passengers on domestic flights stood at 310,288.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he sees airline traffic in India recovering to pre-COVID levels over the next two months.

Speaking at an event organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA), Scindia said that on Sunday, the traffic was at 3.5 lakh.

"All things remaining equal, in the next two months or so, you should see us crossing pre-COVID levels in terms of daily passengers... that will herald new demand, new capacity coming in, both at airports and airlines...," he said.

The domestic air traffic on February 20 was around 85 percent of the pre-COVID level while the domestic flight departures on the same day were around 81 percent of the pre-COVID level.

In January 2020, airlines carried around 3,50,000 flyers and flew close to 2,600 flights daily.

Referring to passenger traffic data released last week by the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Scindia said though the fall was steep, the rise has been steep as well, with close to 3.5 lakh passengers taking to the skies daily during the period.

After passenger traffic recovered up to 3.9 lakh passengers per day in November and December 2021 – as against the pre-COVID level of 4 lakh passengers per day – the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the number dropping by nearly 1 lakh per day.

Scindia also urged states to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) levied on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which accounts for about 40 percent of an airline's operational costs.

"In the last 5 months, 12 states and Union Territories have reduced VAT from 25-30 percent to 1-4 percent, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka...," Scindia said, adding that so far 24 states and Union Territories have cut the VAT on jet fuel.