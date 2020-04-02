App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Domestic air passenger traffic in India grew by 8.4% in February: IATA

The IATA, which represents around 300 airlines accounting for 82 percent of the global air traffic, measures passenger growth in terms of RPKs, which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers with the distance travelled by them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian domestic passenger traffic saw a growth of 8.4 percent in February as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday, indicating that the novel coronavirus had a minimal impact on the country's aviation sector.

"RPKs (revenue passenger kilometres) picked up in India (up by 8.4 percent year-on-year) as local carriers boosted air travel demand by lowering airfares in the typically weak travel season," the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement.

The IATA, which represents around 300 airlines accounting for 82 percent of the global air traffic, measures passenger growth in terms of RPKs, which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers with the distance travelled by them.

Globally, RPKs contracted by 14.1 percent year-on-year in February due to the coronavirus pandemic, the worst performance since the 9/11 terror attacks, the IATA said.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Business #India #International Air Transport Association

