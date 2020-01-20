App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019 compared to 18.6% in 2018: DGCA

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aviation regulator DGCA on January 20 said domestic air passenger traffic grew to 14.41 crore in 2019, an increase of just 3.74 per cent compared to 2018.

The domestic air passenger traffic grew by 18.6 per cent to 13.89 crore in 2018.

Commenting on the 2019 data, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "A bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later."

Due to lack of funds, Jet Airways had stopped its flight operations in April last year.

The domestic air passenger traffic in December 2019 increased by 2.56 per cent to 1.30 crore compared to the same month in 2018, according to data released by the DGCA on Monday. In comparison, the growth in domestic traffic in November 2019 was 11.18 per cent.

The passenger load factors of all major airlines - Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara - declined in December 2019 as compared to November last year, as per the DGCA data.

The passenger load factor measures the seat capacity utilisation of the airline.

IndiGo maintained its lead position with 47.5 per cent share of the domestic passenger market in December 2019, the data showed.

SpiceJet's market share increased from 16.1 per cent in November to 16.5 per cent in December, giving it the number two spot, as per the data.

The market share of Air India, GoAir, AirAsia India and Vistara was 11.9 per cent, 10.2 per cent, 7 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively last month.

In December last year, a total of 957 passenger-related complaints were received by the domestic airlines, according to the DGCA data.

The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of December was around 0.74.

Among major domestic airlines, Air India topped the list of passenger grievances with 2.3 complaints per 10,000 passengers in September, while GoAir was on number two position with 0.9 complaints per 10,000 passengers, as per the DGCA data.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Air India #AirAsia India #Business #Current Affairs #DGCA #GoAir #India #IndiGo #SpiceJet #Vistara

